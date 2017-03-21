Calgary cancer survivor speaks out about the risks of indoor tanning beds

It’s not worth risking your life for bronzed skin, according to a skin cancer survivor who frequented tanning beds for a decade.

“The notion that you have to put on goggles should be the first clue that maybe it isn’t good for your body. At the time, I think I was in a bit of denial,” said Becky Lynn, a Calgary woman who is speaking out about her experience to shed light on the risks of indoor tanning.

She noted using tanning equipment before the age of 35 increases the risk of developing melanoma by 59 per cent, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Alberta is the last province in Canada to allow minors in the tanning bed, even though a bill that would ban the practice passed two years ago.

“We know the NDP were very supportive prior to the passage of (Bill 22). We think it just hasn’t been a priority, that somehow it slipped under the radar,” said Evie Eshpeter, a public policy analyst who spoke about the issue on behalf of the Canadian Cancer Society.

“We aren’t advocating for a full ban on indoor tanning equipment, however, the bill will mandate the disclosure of health risks, which we think is really important,” Eshpeter said.

Lynn first visited a tanning salon when she was 16, and kept a tan going throughout university.

At 24, noticed a new spot on her leg and got it checked – it was fine. Two years later, she noticed it was changing, and a biopsy was done.

“Then we got the bad news,” she said.

The spot on her leg had turned into melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer that is caused by radiation 90 per cent of the time, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Lynn said tanning beds are simply not safe, despite salons that try to convince you otherwise.

“If you look around, you’re surrounded by the dream of looking good and being on vacation and being healthy,” Lynn said. “I feel disgusted by it, honestly. It’s very frustrating.”

She said it’s wrong for an industry to market a known carcinogen it in a way that promotes a false sense of safety, and wants tanning beds to be labelled with the same level of caution as cigarettes.

“People who are visiting the salons deserve to have accurate information presented to them,” Lynn said.