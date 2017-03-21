Calgary Homeless Foundation hoping for innovation in federal housing budget

With major dollars expected for affordable housing in Wednesday’s federal budget, The Calgary Housing Foundation (CHF) is hoping some of that money will flow directly to the city, rather than the province

Kevin McNichol, VP of strategy at CHF, said housing and supports are traditionally the responsibility of the provincial government, and federal dollars would have to flow through the province. But he also knows the current government is open to new ideas.

“Our large urban centres have been fairly active with this federal government and the government seems fairly responsive, so I’d be curious to see how they would roll out this housing as a principle and as a whole,” he said.

McNichol said when it comes to affordable housing, it might be better to get dollars to the municipalities, because problems vary from city to city.

“There’s enough regional differences – and a lot of them are localized to the economies – that a blanket solution of just building affordable housing doesn’t translate the same in every community,” he said.

• Related: Calgary homeless count results show numbers continue to decline

Although he doesn’t really expect to see it in this budget, McNichol said housing funding that’s tied to individuals rather than projects is another solution he’d like to see.

Ron Kneebone, professor of economics at the university of Calgary’s School of Public Policy, has studied the feasibility of boosting people’s incomes to address housing.

“You can either make their housing cheaper or you can give them more income,” said Kneebone, adding that the latter option is cheaper.

He said even a small supplement of $100 per month can take someone in poverty from homelessness to market housing.

That also creates a market incentive for landlords to build more affordable market housing on their own, according to Kneebone.