Search is on for Calgary man missing for a month

Calgary police are concerned for the welfare of a man that went missing in February from the city's northeast.



According to police, Major Singh Dhadwal, 36, was last seen in the community of Monterey Park on Feb. 23. Family hasn't seen or heard from him since that time.



He's described as South Asian, 5'7" and 155 lbs with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.



Anyone with information Dhadwal's location is asked to call the Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

