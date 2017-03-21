Calgary police seek person of interest in bank fraud investigation

Calgary police are looking for a person of interest after multiple bank accounts were accessed illegally at banks and a casino.

The police believe two men were involved in the activity.

Between 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 and 2 p.m. the next day, the men visited multiple banks in Calgary, Okotoks and Airdrie and withdrew money from other people’s accounts.

Police think the men also went to Elbow River Casino at 218 18 Avenue SE where they also withdrew money from a bank account.

Officers hope the public can help them identify the person of interest in the photo, who may have information that could help the investigation.