Calgary police seek person of interest in bank fraud investigation

Man in CCTV footage may have information about the two suspects

Calgary police are looking for a person of interest after multiple bank accounts were accessed illegally at banks and a casino.

The police believe two men were involved in the activity.

Between 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 and 2 p.m. the next day, the men visited multiple banks in Calgary, Okotoks and Airdrie and withdrew money from other people’s accounts.

Courtesy Calgary Police Service

Police think the men also went to Elbow River Casino at 218 18 Avenue SE where they also withdrew money from a bank account.

Officers hope the public can help them identify the person of interest in the photo, who may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers.

