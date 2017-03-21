Calgary Police Service boosts their horsepower

Calgary Police Service proudly introduced its newest four-legged recruit, Ortona, who is joining the CPS mounted unit as a police service horse.

The 12-year-old Percheron cross, who has a background in show jumping, was selected because of his fitness and friendly demeanour.

Sgt. Kelly Oberg oversees the CPS mounted unit and said they are working to shift the role of the horses from ornamental to operational as part of their crime management strategy, or “the policing side of being on a horse.”

“What that means as citizens is that you are going to see more and more horseback patrols out in your communities,” he said.

Oberg said having a mounted unit has been beneficial because of the positive response from the public when encountering the horses at public events such as Stampede breakfasts.

But from a policing perspective, horses can be utilized to take on tasks that might not be as easy to conduct on foot or by vehicle.

The height of the horses also offers a greater vantage point for officers, which aids in community, parkway and river patrols, search and rescue, and crowd de-escalation – which Orberg said may come in handy if Calgary sees the return of the Red Mile pending a Flames playoff run.

Including Ortona, the CPS mounted unit now has four horses ready to be deployed, with another expected to be joining the team later this year, and a sixth in 2018.

CPS has also decided to honour Canada’s veterans by naming the horses after significant events in Canadian military history. Ortona was named after the Battle of Ortona, which occurred in Italy during the Second World War.

Ortona is expected to be on patrol within the next few weeks, and Orberg encourages Calgarians to give the rookie a warm welcome.