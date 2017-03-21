Calgary signs off on New Central Library

Travis Huba’s work can be found throughout the New Central Library, but now there’s a visual reminder of the passion that went into construction of the uniquely-shaped building.

The public was invited to help create a time capsule for the library in the form of a 9,000 kilogram steel beam on Tuesday. Hundreds of Calgarians signed their names and wrote messages to future readers, including Huba.

“(The building isn't) just a square, and that’s the kind of thing I like – the challenge of it,” the pipe fitter and plumber said. “You don’t really see anything else like this.”

Huba, who also helped build the Southern Jubilee Auditorium, jokingly confessed construction workers often sign off on a project – just not where the public can see.

“Some guys write their names on the concrete or on access panels … so this is cool to me that they’re actually letting us sign it,” he said.

He signed his initials, union number, and the name of the company he works for on The beam, which will be part of one of the building’s five cross-braced steel trusses.

The last beam will be cemented in place by the end of April, and the build is on track to wrap up by 2018.

The next phase of the project is expected to take 16 months to complete. Crews will work from the bottom up to install mechanical and electrical systems, drywall, flooring, and all the final touches that will bring the structure to life.

Lindsey Hritzuk stopped by on her lunch break and said she’s happy Calgary is investing the next generation’s future.

“I think it’s wonderful that in times of economic downturn, we’re still putting money into the arts and into infrastructure that supports arts literacy,” she said.

Hritzuk left a message in honour of a close friend’s child who passed away several years ago.

“I helped her make her mark on the world she didn’t get to make herself,” Hritzuk said.