Calgary swears in newcomers with special ceremony

Rajiv Sharma could hardly keep the grin off his face.

The Nepalese native was one of 50 people who took the oath of citizenship at Deer Run Elementary School on Tuesday.

Before they took their oath, Judge Joseph Woodard reminded the packed gymnasium this would be a defining moment.

“Today really is one of the most important days of your life,” Woodard said.

“You are becoming a new person with new opportunities, new hopes, new rights, and new duties. Something Canada truly makes possible,” he continued.

A former social worker, Sharma said becoming a Canadian citizen marks another new start for his family. He started the official application process four years ago.

“I feel proud to be a Canadian,” he said.

Sharma brought his wife and young son with him when he immigrated from Nepal to Calgary as a ‘skilled worker,’ a program which expedites the process for those ready to enter the Canadian workforce. The family has grown by one since their arrival several years ago.

“I’m really excited to become a citizen,” Sharma said.

Woodard called Canada a “great experiment in building a single country of many cultures.”

“What makes Canada truly unique is the opportunities Canada gives to all of its newcomers for a new life,” he said, addressing the group directly.

“When you become Canada, Canada becomes part of you.”

The Calgary Police Service’s (CPS) Diversity Team also attended the ceremony, as well as Chief Roger Chaffin.

One program the team provides is education for newcomers about the Canadian legal system and how CPS operates, as well as the rights they are granted as citizens.

Just before they took the oath, Woodard encouraged the new citizens to get involved within their communities by volunteering, if they hadn’t already.