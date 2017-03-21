Federal agencies respond to Enbridge spill in industrial area east of Edmonton

CALGARY — Federal agencies are responding to an oil spill at an Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) storage site that contaminated a creek in an area east of Edmonton.

The National Energy Board says staff are on site monitoring the company's response, while the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it's deploying a team of investigators to the pipeline spill.

The NEB says it does not have an estimate of how much oil leaked from the site in the industrial area of Strathcona County, but all the oil has been contained.

The spill is the second for Enbridge that the NEB and the TSB have responded to this year — the first being a leak of about 200,000 litres of oil condensate from a pipeline on Feb. 17 in the same area.