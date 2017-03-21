McGrath family unable to find closure prior to court proceedings in daughter’s day home death

Ryan McGrath says they’ve been doing what they can to keep the memory of their daughter Ceira alive in the family.

The woman accused of negligence causing death in the 2015 day home death of Ceira Lynn McGrath prepares for her preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Ceira was found unresponsive at the unlicensed Silverado day home of accused, Elmarie Simons, in November 2015. Ceira and her twin brother Colby both spent their weekdays with Simons.

Ceira’s father, Ryan McGrath, said it’s been difficult for his family — which still doesn’t have closure.

“It must be with the pre-trial coming up, but a lot of the tough feelings are re-emerging around here. Sadness. Missing her,” he said. “Colby’s at the age now where he’s asking about her, so that’s making it even more difficult. Life is just a struggle.”

When Colby asks about his twin McGrath says they tell him his sister is in heaven, and every night they take time to say goodnight to her.

“Based on discussions we’ve had with our grief counselor we’re just trying to keep her in our life. Colby understands that she’s dead, but that she’s happy and in a good place,” he said.

McGrath said what’s made things even harder for his family is that they haven’t yet seen Ceira’s autopsy report or anything else of the like.

He said it’s also been difficult for he and his wife to leave Colby with babysitters.

“We don’t trust anybody that isn’t family or friends, and we don’t have any family in the city, and quite honestly, I don’t want to ask friends anymore since we’ve withdrawn socially,” said McGrath.