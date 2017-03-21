Princess Bride's Wallace Shawn announced for Calgary Comic Expo 2017

The kingdom of Guilder will have to wait – The Princess Bride’s Wallace Shawn is stopping by this year’s Calgary Comic Expo.

Shawn is known for his roles as the ‘inconceivable!’ Vizzini, as well as Rex in in Toy Story and Zek in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Announced alongside him were Kenny Hots and Spencer Rice from Kenny vs. Spenny (who will be announcing new comic book projects), Bellamy Blake from The 100 and Tom Cavanagh from The Flash.

Special event tickets are now on sale too – hear Jay & Silent Bob Get Old live, for an on-stage recording of their podcast, and join the official after party featuring a concert by Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s James Marsters.