STARS lottery appeals to Albertans for second year

STARS is counting on the generosity of Albertans in hopes of selling out their 2017 lottery.

As of Tuesday, March 21, the day before the deadline for ticket sales, only 92 per cent of tickets had been sold, down seven per cent from the same time last year.

Fatima Khawaja, spokesperson for STARS, said she hopes Albertans will come through in the fundraiser’s final push.

“STARS has been around since 1985 and flown over 33,000 western Canadians since then. But we would not have been able to do that without the grassroots support of Albertans,” Khawaja said.

The fundraiser is the organization’s biggest annual source of income, with a sold out lottery raising $10 million – enough to provide funding to run one of the three STARS bases in Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie for a year.

Khawaja said that while Albertans may be feeling the pinch financially, “emergencies don’t take breaks.”

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased through the STARS lottery website until midnight, March 22.

Some of the grand prizes this year include four fully-furnished showhomes, six vehicles and 24 vacations, as well as numerous cash prizes.