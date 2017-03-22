Calgary man describes 'eerie' and 'unnerving' atmosphere in London following terror attack

A Calgary man living in London says the atmosphere in the city is “unnerved and overtly tense” following a terror attack at Westminster Bridge Wednesday morning.

The attack left at least five people dead and British parliament in lockdown.

Oje Hart, son of Owen Hart—legendary Calgarian and professional wrestler—is currently studying in London. He said he’s never been in close proximity to “anything regarding terror.”

Hart said when he woke up Wednesday morning it “felt like any other day,” but as he walked to King’s Cross Station he overheard panicked phone calls and conversations.

“I heard Westminster and terrorist,” he said.

Hart said from the time he walked into the ticket queues and out there were “multiple police crews who were walking with heavy artillery.”

“It was an eerie sight,” he said. “Especially after having heard the agent say to the other that there was actually a threat.”

According to Hart the city—more specifically fellow passengers at King’s Cross Station—were veiled in an “unspoken semblance of temperamental solemnity” after the news of the attack broke and reopened wounds of the 2005 terror attack on the station.

“It bound us all together and could only be brought about by a mutual feeling of suspicion and fear of the unknown,” he said.

It appeared to Hart that people only looked up from their screens when they wanted to “verify” those around them.

“Because Kings Cross was the area of a prior attack in 2005, so the mood was very unsettling,” he said, adding that the Facebook check-in feature was helpful in letting friends and family know he was safe.

Hart said a “weird” energy remains as the day has gone on.