News / Calgary

Calgary man describes 'eerie' and 'unnerving' atmosphere in London following terror attack

Calgarian Oje Hart said he heard of the attack that left five dead and more injured while at King's Cross Station— where another terror attack occurred in 2005

People stand near a crashed car and an injured person lying on the ground, right, on Bridge Street near the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Britain has been targeted Wednesday by what authorities are calling a terrorist incident, after vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing at least one woman and leaving others injured, around the same time as a knife-wielding attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot on the grounds outside Britain's Parliament.

The Canadian Press (James West via AP)

People stand near a crashed car and an injured person lying on the ground, right, on Bridge Street near the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Britain has been targeted Wednesday by what authorities are calling a terrorist incident, after vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing at least one woman and leaving others injured, around the same time as a knife-wielding attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot on the grounds outside Britain's Parliament.

A Calgary man living in London says the atmosphere in the city is “unnerved and overtly tense” following a terror attack at Westminster Bridge Wednesday morning. 

The attack left at least five people dead and British parliament in lockdown.

Oje Hart, son of Owen Hart—legendary Calgarian and professional wrestler—is currently studying in London. He said he’s never been in close proximity to “anything regarding terror.” 

Hart said when he woke up Wednesday morning it “felt like any other day,” but as he walked to King’s Cross Station he overheard panicked phone calls and conversations. 

Oje Hart

Contributed

Oje Hart

“I heard Westminster and terrorist,” he said. 

Hart said from the time he walked into the ticket queues and out there were “multiple police crews who were walking with heavy artillery.” 

“It was an eerie sight,” he said. “Especially after having heard the agent say to the other that there was actually a threat.” 

According to Hart the city—more specifically fellow passengers at King’s Cross Station—were veiled in an “unspoken semblance of temperamental solemnity” after the news of the attack broke and reopened wounds of the 2005 terror attack on the station. 

“It bound us all together and could only be brought about by a mutual feeling of suspicion and fear of the unknown,” he said. 

An attacker is treated by emergency services, as knives lie on the floor, with police looking on at the scene outside the Houses of Parliament London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain's Parliament

Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP

An attacker is treated by emergency services, as knives lie on the floor, with police looking on at the scene outside the Houses of Parliament London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain's Parliament "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise." The Metropolitan Police says in a statement that the incident is ongoing. It is urging people to stay away from the area. Officials say a man with a knife attacked a police officer at Parliament and was shot by officers. Nearby, witnesses say a vehicle struck several people on the Westminster Bridge.

It appeared to Hart that people only looked up from their screens when they wanted to “verify” those around them. 

“Because Kings Cross was the area of a prior attack in 2005, so the mood was very unsettling,” he said, adding that the Facebook check-in feature was helpful in letting friends and family know he was safe. 

Hart said a “weird” energy remains as the day has gone on. 

“It’s like no one wants to bring it up. It’s not really, in my opinion, based on trepidation. It’s just that no one wants to acknowledge it,” he said. “I feel like people are doing it more-so out of respect, like, 'We all know it happened, let’s not dig it up and talk about it when there is nothing to say.” 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...