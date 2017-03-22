Calgary’s Southwest United top women’s team gives back in Peru

A Calgary soccer team is making what was supposed to be a cultural exchange to Peru with a few friendly matches and made it into a humanitarian effort.

The Southwest United Millennium U17 girls team began their travels Wednesday.

Coach Roman Mifflin Jr, native to Peru and a former professional player, said at first the trip was meant to be a cultural exchange for the girls, but after the “worst flooding” in Peru’s recent history, they shifted gears.

“As the floods came in the last couple weeks we thought we should go and do some humanitarian work and help out,” he said. “Give our little grain of sand to these people—because there are about a million people who are currently displaced or homeless.”

In the weeks leading up to their trip the team gathered donations for flood relief including clothing, blankets, medical supplies and money.

While in Peru they will be working at local disaster relief centers distributing the supplies and will also be volunteering at an orphanage just outside of Lima.

Captains of the team, 16-year-olds Aimee Tiemstra and Madyson Einstorn said it’s a humbling experience to be able to give back to a country in need.

“When heard that their homes were gone and they’d gone through a horrible natural disaster it really put things in perspective,” said Tiemstra.

The duo said they’re proud of the effort their team has made to be able to offer something to the suffering people of Peru.

“I think this is a great time for us to show that we can help people that are in need,” said Einstorn . “Our team uniting to do this shows or dedication not only to bettering ourselves, but also to helping others.”

Mifflin said it’s been amazing to watch the girls make the most of this opportunity.