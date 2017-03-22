Parking lot attack leaves Calgary man facing costly dental procedures

A Calgary man faces a hefty dental bill after an assault outside his home left him with four broken front teeth over the weekend.

Todd Binning was awoken after midnight on Saturday, March 18, when he heard his car alarm go off from the carport of his condo building in Lower Mount Royal.

“My memory is not too clear on exactly what happened, but I had approached my car and I was cold-cocked by someone that was tampering with it,” said Binning.

Between the flashing of the vehicle’s lights and the blaring alarm, Binning said he was not able to get a clear look at his assailant before or after being hit in the face, and is not sure if a weapon was used in the attack.

Despite the alarm, no passers-by or neighbours came to his aid, but he managed to crawl back into his apartment where he promptly blacked out.

Binning came to shortly, confused and believing he must have taken a fall in his kitchen. It was then that details of the assault slowly started coming back to him and he called Calgary Police Service.

It was a trip to the dentist two days later where he discovered the cost to repair or replace his front teeth would be approximately $8,000 – a steep price tag without health insurance.

Binning had started a new job just two weeks prior, meaning his dental benefits would not kick in until he had been in the position for six months.

“I’m in a considerable amount of pain. I’m in sales, so the damage looks horrendous, obviously,” said Binning.

Knowing Binning had endured several setbacks throughout the previous year and would not be able to foot the bill on his own, his manager, Jordan Lypchuk, decided to set up a GoFundMe account to help raise the money.