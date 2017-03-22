City of Calgary flood mitigation a continued concern for residents

Although the city has diminished risk of a 2013-level flood by 30 per cent, there’s more for Calgary to do before they can confidently face another flood event.

Councillors heard community concerns, and administration’s plans to continue to address flood mitigation on Wednesday during a Utilities and Corporate Systems committee meeting.

The city’s report outlined that most of the “complementary” barriers being put up are to protect the city’s own lands. The barriers are being placed at between 0.6 metres and 1.1 metres.

Between now and 2020 the city is working to increase the height of the Glenmore Dam gates, which they believe in combination with the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir will “manage events similar to the 2013 flood.”

The committee unanimously passed recommendations to advocate for an upstream reservoir agreements, continue to advocate for Springbank, develop a plan for community mitigation, develop property mitigation program and look into land use policies for flooding-prone areas.

Residents from Sunnyside took to the microphone to tell councillors about their concerns. Some commended the city, while others said it's not moving fast enough and mitigation by the city is going mainly toward it's own resources and not homes that are also at risk.

In Inglewood, Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra pointed out that the zoo berm is significantly higher than the one that protects the community across the water – echoing concerns the Sunnyside residents brought to committee.

“What we’re hearing from Sunnyside is that the proposed berm protecting the downtown is significantly higher than the proposed mitigations protecting Sunnyside,” said Carra. “How does it work that the downtown gets a higher berm than Sunnyside?”