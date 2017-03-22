News / Calgary

Disconnect between parent engagement and Bill 1 busing rules: CBE

CBE conducted transportation engagements —costing $160K— with parents beginning in March 2015 and were told 2.4 kilometers was too far for a child to walk

The Calgary Board of Education spent $160K on engaging parents about transportation issues. They said rules being imposed upon them by the Alberta government's Bill 1 demonstrate a

The Calgary Board of Education spent $160K on engaging parents about transportation issues. They said rules being imposed upon them by the Alberta government's Bill 1 demonstrate a "disconnect."

The Calgary Board of Education is worried about the transportation service levels they’ll be able to provide to their students based on Bill 1. 

Last week, Alberta’s Education minister David Eggen told reporters that heading into the fall the 2.4 kilometer was the distance students would have to live away from school have their yellow school bus fees covered by the province as indicated in Bill 1. 

That has public board officials concerned.

“I have to say, we’re extremely worried. We held an extensive transportation engagement sessions last year with our parents,” said CBE board chair Joy Bowen-Eyre. “We heard from our parents that a 2.4 km walk is too far.”

The CBE said the engagement work began in January 2016, with active engagement taking place in March. 

Parents, students, staff and community members were invited to participate in 20 in-person sessions and two online surveys. 

The cost of the work (January to present) is approximately $160,000 and includes external partners developing plans and strategies, facilitating and hosting sessions, survey development, data analysis, reporting and more. It doesn’t include CBE staff time. 

Bowen-Eyre said based on the engagement, the CBE understands the values of its parents and students, and now they’re “grappling with the fact that there’s a real disconnect” between what parents said and “what’s being imposed upon us by the government.”

When asked to respond about the engagement—which was encouraged by Alberta Education at the time—they responded by saying that they have increased the CBE classroom funding to $68 million, and today they announced three new school builds and one major modernization for the board. 

As Bill 1 consultations with school boards has yet to occur, Bowen-Eyre said she’s hopeful Alberta Education will take a look at their engagement information and “truly understand what Calgary parents want in their education system and getting their kids to and from school.”

Alberta Education responded by saying they “will work with CBE every step of the way.”

