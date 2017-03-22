Former employee criticizes Calgary dog rescue for euthanizing sick puppy

A former employee of Calgary dog rescue Fur-Ever Homes is alleging the organization euthanized an eight-month-old puppy that she was willing to adopt.

Nicole Spence said the dog in question, Coco, came to the rescue organization from Mexico. After noticing suspicious signs on his body, the organization took Coco to a vet who diagnosed him with a ringworm infection.

According to a statement from the Fur-Ever Homes Rescue board, this presented a big risk for the organization – a previous outbreak of ringworm, earlier this year, spread to eight animals and seven humans.

Coco’s case was called unusually aggressive and a decision was made to euthanize the dog, for the protection of other dog in their care.

Upon hearing this, Spence said she volunteered to adopt Coco, pay the adoption fee and pay for his medication, which Coco would have to be on for several months to eradicate the infection.

“It’s so worth it for a life I think,” said Spence. “He was only an eight-month-old puppy, it’s just so traumatic.”

Fur-Ever Homes said they denied Spence the adoption, as she already had four dogs at home that would be at risk. They weren’t sure Spence would be able to financially support the dog and his medication, and they were worried the rescue would be liable for knowingly adopting out a dog with a communicable infection.

Spence then took it upon herself to take the dog home without authorization, requesting her last owed paycheque be put towards the adoption fee.

“I’m in the rescue world to save animals,” she said. “I’m not here to euthanize them because it’s the easy decision.”

The next morning, the police were called to Spence’s house, and she was forced to surrender Coco.

“I was in the wrong because Coco was stolen property, even though I begged and pleaded to adopt him,” Spence cried. “I honestly knew, as soon as I gave that dog to the cops, he was gone.”

Coco was soon after euthanized.