Man sentenced for manslaughter of girlfriend in Calgary roominghouse

CALGARY — A man who beat his girlfriend to death in what Calgary police called a case of domestic abuse has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Leo Pantherbone pleaded guilty last year to the manslaughter of Janel Squirrel.

Squirrel's body was found in a house in the city's northeast in November 2015.

Four victim impact statements, including one by Squirrel's mother, were read in court.

Fay-Ann Three Suns described the debilitating effects of losing a child and said she has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Pantherbone tearfully apologized in court, but said he wasn't asking for the family's forgiveness.

“There’s nothing that can take away the loss of your loved one. I’m sorry for what I’ve caused and what I’ve done,” he said.

“I cry any time of the day or night thinking of my daughter. She had so much to live for,” Three Suns said in her statement.

Family friend Michelle Robinson told court the loss of Squirrel has made her feel unsafe and worried about the world her daughter lives in.

"Janel’s death makes all the stats on [missing and murdered] indigenous women more real to me,” Robinson said. “It hurts to know she isn’t more than a stat in the bigger picture.”

Defence lawyer Darren Mahoney told court Pantherbone grew up in a culture of dysfunction and had started drinking at the age of 10.

“He loved the victim. He meant her no harm,” said Mahoney. “He doesn’t know what happened, but he knows when he drinks, he is a different person.”

Pantherbone faces almost 10 years in prison once credit for time already spent in custody is calculated.