Green Line cash, housing dollars: Nenshi not surprised by federal budget

Curious about what Calgary's mayor takes from today's federal budget announcements? Here's his highlights, some of them ticking off the box on the city's cash flow wish list, and some needing more time to flesh out nitty gritty details:

Green Line:

With a road map of funding over 11 years, it looks like there may be a chunk of the $20.6 billion in funding will ultimately land in Calgary's lap.

"We need to figure out what the financing on that looks like, and who is going to pay the interest payments on that money," Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters. "11 years is better than 30 years, and the city’s money is over 30 years. We can certainly work that through and I would hope a lot of that would be front-end loaded."

Funding that the provincial government gave in December will tide the city over, allowing work on the project to continue and council to vote on final alignments. The province is waiting on firm budget details before getting involved further.

Cut transit pass tax credit:

Because the feds decided this credit failed to get new people using transit, they're ditching the tax credit that came with getting a transit pass.



"There’s nothing wrong with putting more money into people’s pockets and helping people who are making the right choices," said Nenshi. "That said, we know the number one driver of people taking transit is that it’s convenient and reliable."

But the transit-loving mayor let the blip of bad news roll right off his shoulder – the City of Calgary has something up their sleeve.

"We’ve got a very big set of plans in terms of addressing the transit shortfall, both on the service side and on encouraging people to ride," he said. "We’ll be announcing those over the next weeks and months."



Affordable housing:

For Calgary, Nenshi said this item is a big win. The feds plan to spend $11.2 billion dollars over 11 years and that could help the city get a number of shovel-ready projects on the go.

"One of the things we’ve really seen is that for these housing first strategies to work you have to have housing for people to go to," said Nenshi. "Because we’ve had basically a moratorium on new funding to build housing from the federal and provincial government for some years now, it’s made it very difficult to meet those goals."



Once the money is flowing, Nenshi said the city can get going on several projects that are either shovel-ready or almost at that mark.



Opioid Crisis:



The government announced $6 million headed to Alberta to help battle the ongoing opioid crisis.

"There is some real money in there but we need to figure out how to make that stick and that’s got to flow fast," said Nenshi. "We just don’t have any time to waste."



In recent months the mayor has proposed that Calgary become a pilot bed for any innovative ways to help treat the crisis including finding suitable spaces for supervised consumption.



Innovation "superclusters":