Nenshi calls on province and Calgarians to do better for the arts

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi used his platform at the annual Mayor’s Lunch for Arts Champions to call on citizens and governments to support the arts at a critical time.

Particularly, he feels the provincial government could do more to entice the film and television industry to shoot in Alberta, in terms for financial incentives.

“It’s a huge industry,” he said. “We look at British Columbia, for example, it’s a major cornerstone of the economy in the lower mainlands. Tens of thousands of well paying jobs.

“The kinds of incentives we’re talking about are very small numbers, compared to $500 million for the petro chemicals industry, for example. So I’m really encouraging the provincial government to be super creative and think about the ways we can kick start the industry.”

The annual lunch celebrates the successes of Calgary’s arts community, while also highlighting areas it can improve.

Nenshi also called on Calgarians to invest in the arts – especially as corporate funding has rapidly declined, and previous giants in the arts scene, like Alberta Theatre Projects, are now struggling and fearing closure.

Finally, he asserted that the arts are the best way to battle a growing wave of intolerance in the western world.

“I’ve been saying lately, it has become, in this crazy world of ours, fashionable to denigrate those of us who talk about compassion, kindness and mercy … as somehow fragile. The small minded and intolerant call us delicate snowflakes. Well, as you all know, I run the snow removal system in Calgary. One thing that I know for certain is enough delicate snowflakes put together are the most powerful force in the world.”

The mayor also announced six cultural leader award winners, each sponsored by a different local organization to receive $5,000.

One of the winners was 19-year-old rapper Stephane Nouz, who said the arts are important to creating a cultural identity within the city – which helps unite the people within it.