Trican, Canyon outline plan to combine through $637-million friendly deal

CALGARY — Two Calgary-based companies that provide services to the oil and gas industry are planning to combine forces through an exchange of shares and debt valued at $637 million.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX:TCW) would exchange 1.7 of its common shares for each share of Canyon Services Group Inc. (TSX:FRC) under the friendly deal, which is supported by the boards of both companies.

Both companies say the offer is worth $6.63 per Canyon share, based on Trican's stock price at the end of trading on Tuesday.

Trican would also assume $40 million of Canyon's debt.

Canyon's shareholders would end up with 44 per cent of the combined company's equity, with the rest going to Trican shareholders.