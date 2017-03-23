Adults only comic con coming to Calgary

Leave the Aqua-lad’s at home – this convention is for Aqua-men.

(And women).

Making its debut in Calgary is the Not Safe For Con – a comic book convention for mature audiences only.

It’s a lot like the comic expo in a few ways: there are vendors, comic books, cosplay and panels.

But panels discuss topics like sexuality in comic books.

And stage shows include adult improv and nerdy burlesque.

It’s the type of place where you can grab a beer, check out some comics and see some skin.

“I think having adult spaces is super important,” said stage manager Arabella Allure. “Not everything should be family friendly – not everyone necessarily has kids they want to introduce to the whole comic world.”

Nerdy burlesque, or nerdlesque as they call it, has actually seen a boom in popularity over the past few years. Local collective Nerdgasm has been performing burlesque since 2014, bringing iconic characters from The Fifth Element, Underworld, Ghostbusters and Buffy the Vampire Slayer to the scintillating stage.

Nerdgasm founder Dustin Port said burlesque is all about having the freedom to do what you want on stage – without any gatekeepers shutting you down.

“I think fan culture lends itself to that really well because it inspires people,” he said. “People are inspired to embody the character, do some cosplay, put something on stage and have some fun.”

One of the special guests at the con is Maki Roll, a ‘cosplay cutie turned burlesque beauty’ from the U.S.

Like cosplay, nerdlesque is about celebrating the characters in an interesting way.

Speaking of cosplay, be prepared to see a whole lot more that you would at the average comic con.

Cosplayers are encouraged to be as precise as possible when creating costumes. That means certain costume that might get a cosplayer thrown out of a family-friendly convention is more than welcome at NSF Con.

“In this environment, people are going to be able to cosplay accurately, but we’re also going to open up the conversation about being respectful to people in their clothing choices.”

The NSF Con takes March 25 at the Grey Eagle event centre. Organizers are also hosting a Not Safe For Brunch on March 26, which will feature a different set of burlesque acts.