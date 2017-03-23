Airdrie boy who had insulin pump stolen donates back $5K raised to buy new one

An Airdrie boy who had his life-saving insulin pump stolen from an Airdrie hockey arena earlier this month is giving back in the face of adversity.

The theft of 12-year-old Joshua Davies’ insulin pump happened while he was playing hockey March 2 at Airdrie’s Rob Ebbesen Arena.



An Alberta man was later arrested and charged for the crime, but Joshua’s insulin pump was never recovered.

Rosalind Davies, Joshua’s mother, said that when his pump when missing many people stepped up to help her son. A GoFundMe page was created raising $5,000 and at the same time, CJAY92 used their Kids Fund to buy Joshua a new pump.

“With everything happening so fast, Gerry (Forbes of CJAY92) just said, 'pass all the paperwork lets get this done, we’re going to get Josh a new pump,'” she said.

“We were overwhelmed, happy, and excited. It just shows that there's a community in this city who was willing to come together and pay for it, whatever the circumstances were—to help a young boy who needed this life saving device.”

Using the funds from the GoFundMe, Joshua donated $2,500 back into CJAY’s Kids Fund, and $2,500 to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

CJAY92 posted about Joshua’s generosity on Facebook—prompting many Calgarians to give him kudos.

“Awesome kid,” wrote John Myung. “Thanks to the great parents for raising a child that knows what’s important and that whatever you do comes back to you.”

Rosalind said the experience has helped them advocate for Type 1 Diabetes in a positive way.

“We want to raise our kids knowing that it’s a give and take world and even when you don’t need it, just be thankful that there are people out there that will help you and when you can you give back,” she said.

"What comes around goes around. I hope this is good karma for my son.”

The family said they also hope Joshua can inspire other kids with diabetes to pursue their dreams.

“He’s got to be his own ambassador and prove that living with type 1 isn’t holding him back from playing high-end hockey,” said Rosalind.