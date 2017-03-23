Calgary blues musician opens show for genre masters

This weekend, two masters of the blues, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite, team up for a rare duel performance at the Jack Singer in Arts Commons – and they’ve tapped local talent for their opening act.

Blue musician Debra Power, Maple Blues Award nominee, will be tearing up the stage with her own unique style on March 31.

For more information, visit www.artscommons.ca.

Q: What’s your journey to becoming a musician?

A: Oh, I was a very young thing. I took piano lessons when I was five or six. I was the last child in the family to take piano lessons. My sister went before me; she was six years older, so when she was rehearsing, I was listening. When it came time for me to take my lessons, I knew everything by ear.

I went onto university and did two years of voice – at one point I was going to be an opera singer. After, I was in a few bands, piano bars, and I developed a style that fit with everything I did.

Q: What influences your writing?

A: I think my life. Real life experiences, feelings. They say write what you know about and that’s why I do.

Q: How’s it feel opening for these two blues masters?

A: I can’t even tell you – how awesome is that? To be asked to open up for Elvin Bishop. I’ve been a fan forever. And Charlie Musselwhite, great musicians, great writers and they’re icons. I’m hoping I’ll be able to meet them and have a conversation with them.