Calgary Board of Education celebrates students passionate for trades

From jewellery making to robotics, Calgary Board of Education middle school students were able to explore their passions on Thursday at the Career and Technology Showcase

Assistant principal and event coordinator Zoe Serediuk said nearly 160 kids from 12 different Area Three middle-schools gathered at Nelson Mandela High School Thursday to take part in the showcase, and try their hand and pursuing their passions.

She said the idea for the showcase came about when Area Three director Diane Yee was a principal at Beaverbrook High School.

“She noticed that the academic kids are always celebrated, kids in the arts were always celebrated and kids in athletics often get celebrated,” she said. “But, kids who shine in the trades don’t often get celebrated.”

Serediuk said this showcase is aimed at skill and technology-focused kids.

“It’s just a way to celebrate kids who are good and trades and show them maybe what they can pursue in high school, as a hobby or as a career,” she said.

Alyssa Tran, 14, a Grade 9 student from Clarence Samson School, spent the day doing construction, metal work and wood shop work.

Tran said they made rings—a first for her.

“It was challenging because it was my first time working with metal,” she said. “It’s cool to be able to wear your own work.”

Tran said she thinks the showcase is important for kids to be able to experience different career options.

“I think it’s important because it can give you an idea of what you can do in the future and all the things that are out there,” she said. “And it teaches you that you can enjoy what you do.”

Serediuk said it’s amazing to see how engrossed the students are in what they are doing at the showcase.

“It’s neat because the day is so authentic in terms of learning, and just walking around today and the level of engagement was amazing, they were all just so focused on their tasks,” she said.