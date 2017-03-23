Calgary honours Treaty 7 with flag ceremony

It was a historic day at Calgary City Hall as the Treaty 7 flag was unveiled at an official flag-raising ceremony.

The flag was given a permanent home outside City Hall on Thursday, March 23, as part of a commitment to honour the recommendations of the Calgary Aboriginal Urban Affairs Committee’s White Goose Flying report.

After a blessing from Wilton Good Striker, an Elder at the Kainai First Nation, Mayor Naheed Nenshi addressed the crowd, emphasizing the importance of collectively committing to the task of reconciliation.

“It’s important that we never forget our history, that we never ignore our history,” he said.

“We are bound together in this place that we live.”

Coun. Eldon Weasel Child of the Siksika Nation said the flag recognizes the history of Treaty 7 people, and will allow them to flourish as their ancestors hoped they would.

“Our presence is already duly noted throughout history. What [the flag] is is an acknowledgement of our co-existence.”

Bren Little Light from the Siksika Nation was in attendance to witness the flag being raised, and said she was moved by the ceremony.