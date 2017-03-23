Calgary man finds stolen truck at Pick N Pull junkyard

It took four months but David Lawrence finally got his stolen truck back.

At least, he got most of his truck back.

The Calgary man had his 1990 GMC Sierra stolen from his home in December 2016. He had reported it stolen to Calgary police, giving them information about the vehicle including the VIN number.

Lawrence happened to be driving past Pick N Pull on 52 Street SE Wednesday when he noticed a familiar tailgate with a green bumper sticker.

“It was pure luck and pure coincidence,” said Lawrence. “I still can’t believe that I found it.”

He said the truck had been recently dropped off at the Pick N Pull, and workers were getting ready to move it from the front parking lot to the scrap yard.

“They booked it in. The yellow crayon they have – they had marked everything on the truck, and they put that on when they’re ready to put it in for processing,” said Lawrence.

He said it appeared to him the company didn't conduct a free VIN search online before buying the truck, because otherwise they would’ve known it was stolen.

Colin Kelly, a spokesman for Pick N Pull, said the company is working with law enforcement and providing paperwork for the transaction.

"With law enforcement still investigating we will not comment further on the case," he said.



The truck had been well picked over before it arrived at the scrap yard. It was already missing tires, brakes, and the steering column among other things, according to Lawrence.

When Lawrence confronted the auto wrecker workers, he said they denied it was his truck and told them they had a bill of sale. He blocked them from moving the truck to the scrapyard until CPS members arrived.

“(Police) talked to me and they talked to the staff of Pick N Pull,” said Lawrence. “Ten or 15 minutes later (police) said if I could arrange a tow truck, I could take it home right away.”

He learned that a tow truck driver had purchased the truck for $100 in a back alley in Abbeydale.

Metro contacted the tow truck company out of Red Deer, but the owner said it was not him, and that he’s had ongoing trouble with an unaffiliated Calgary tow truck using his registered company name.

Detective David Bailey with the CPS auto theft resource team said it’s not unusual to find stolen cars at junkyards, although it’s not the only place they turn up.

He also said checking a VIN number online is not legally required.

“There is no requirement in legislation for them to do so. It’s just best practice,” said Bailey.

He said the investigation into Lawrence’s truck is ongoing, but for possession of stolen property, they have to prove that the people in possession of the vehicle knew it was stolen.

Bailey also said the bill of sale requirements in Alberta are not as stringent as in other provinces.

“We in the auto theft resource team would like to see a change where a bill of sale is almost like an affidavit,” he said.

Lawrence said he went public with his story on Facebook and on Reddit because he wants to give victims of auto theft another place to check for their vehicles.

He said he’ll be looking to rebuild his truck because he didn't have theft insurance.