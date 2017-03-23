Here's five things about the Calgary Peace Bridge on its fifth birthday

It’s not often a pedestrian bridge has a birthday celebration, especially if it’s only turning five. The $24.5 million bridge came in just under budget and has become much more than a crossing with buskers and bands choosing its structure for their creativity (it has great acoustics). But the city’s red, finger trap-like bridge has quickly become a city darling, and the subject of many photos – and scandals.

Not just a fancy design:

While the construction of the St. Patrick’s Island Bridge halted because of the 2013 flood, the Peace Bridge (already erected at this point) withstood the 100-year natural disaster as the city says it was designed to. It was closed to pedestrians during the flood because of rushing water. Coun. Druh Farrell said it didn’t move an inch; even though she dreamt it would float down The Bow and take out all the other bridges with it.

Quickly became an icon:

Photographers in Calgary, citizens and tourists flock to the Peace Bridge, which in five short years has become one of the top “to do” spots. Ringo Starr even called it the peace and love bridge in a Tweet when he visited Calgary for a show in 2015. It’s also a place where people thinking of saying their “I do’s” or wearing a cap and gown for convocation choose to get their photos. Also selfies, lots and lots of selfies.

Carries a lot of foot and pedal traffic:

Although the live counters didn’t go up on the Peace Bridge’s opening day, more than a year later, starting on April 23, 2014, there have been more than 4,304,852 crossings. According to the Ward 7 office, there have been more than 7 million crossings in the five years it’s been open.

Has been a target for vandalism:

In 2016 the City of Calgary closed the Peace Bridge for numerous days to fix six broken panels at a cost of $200,000 after vandals struck sometime in 2015 and again last summer. The puck lighting along the bridge's floor was also a target of vandalism with some of the lights deliberately smashed.

Winner of several awards: