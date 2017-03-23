News / Calgary

Calgary Police seek suspect in two armed robberies

Suspect who used knife in both robberies captured on CCTV

Police say the same suspect went into two convenience stores and robbed them with a knife.

Courtesy CPS

Police say the same suspect went into two convenience stores and robbed them with a knife.

Calgary police are investigating two armed robberies that happened in the past two days.

At 7 a.m. on March 22, a man went into a convenience store in the 1400 block of Kensington Rd. NW, produced a knife, and demanded money.

Police believe the same man entered a different store located in the 2900 block of 14 Street SW at 12:50 a.m. on March 23.

The suspect is 5' 8

Courtesy CPS

The suspect is 5' 8" with a medium build and dark eyes.

The man produced a knife in that robbery and again fled with cash.

He’s described as being in his mid-20s, 5’ 8” with a medium build, a deep voice and dark eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...