Calgary Police seek suspect in two armed robberies
Suspect who used knife in both robberies captured on CCTV
Calgary police are investigating two armed robberies that happened in the past two days.
At 7 a.m. on March 22, a man went into a convenience store in the 1400 block of Kensington Rd. NW, produced a knife, and demanded money.
Police believe the same man entered a different store located in the 2900 block of 14 Street SW at 12:50 a.m. on March 23.
The man produced a knife in that robbery and again fled with cash.
He’s described as being in his mid-20s, 5’ 8” with a medium build, a deep voice and dark eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers.
