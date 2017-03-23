Calgary Police seek suspect in two armed robberies

Calgary police are investigating two armed robberies that happened in the past two days.

At 7 a.m. on March 22, a man went into a convenience store in the 1400 block of Kensington Rd. NW, produced a knife, and demanded money.

Police believe the same man entered a different store located in the 2900 block of 14 Street SW at 12:50 a.m. on March 23.

The man produced a knife in that robbery and again fled with cash.

He’s described as being in his mid-20s, 5’ 8” with a medium build, a deep voice and dark eyes.