Calgary councillors pitch microgrants to help communities promote walking

Three councillors are pitching the idea of microgrants to help communities come up with new and innovative ideas to make their areas more walkable.



If approved by council, the $172,000 project will be funded through the Calgary Council Innovation Fund. THe money would be tied to the upcoming Walk21 conference at the University of Calgary in September.



Councillor Even Woolley was not one of the original proponents, but he likes the idea.



“It’s Canada’s 150th year, so we’re looking at doing 150 small-scale walkability projects,” he said. “It’s basically taking small ideas and making them a reality.”



Couns. Druh Farrell, Brian Pincott and Gian-Carlo Carra brought the idea to the priorities and finance committee on Tuesday.



Farrell said the grants would be $800, and would go to community groups to help them get simple ideas off the ground.



She gave the example of Street Lap – a program held last summer in the communities of Banff Trail, Capitol Hill and Mount Pleasant.



“It was attended by people from across the city but mostly the neighbourhood, and it was exploring different ways of making community streets safer,” said Farrell.



She said one part of Street Lap was teaching kids how to bike more safely. They also had activities such as road painting and pedestrian safety talks.



Farrell said many communities already have ideas, and they just need help to execute them.



“It’s also the city showing a willingness to show it’s open to something different,” she said.



The funding program will be linked to the upcoming Walk21 conference, which will be hosted at the University of Calgary in September.