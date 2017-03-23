Stampede chuckwagon auction proceeds up slightly

CALGARY — It came right down to the wire but the annual Calgary Stampede chuckwagon canvas auction just edged out the total raised a year ago.

Bidders pledged $2.42 million to win the right to advertise on canvas tarps on the 36 chuckwagons that will compete in 10 days of racing in July.

Last year's auction raised just under $2.3 million, the worst showing since 2010, when it brought in $1.97 million.

The top bid of $110,000 bought rights on the wagon driven by 12-time champion Kelly Sutherland, the sentimental favourite because he is retiring after this year's event.

The auction, considered a bellwether for Alberta's oilpatch optimism, takes place as crude prices have been lingering below the US$50 per barrel mark, though nearly US$10 above what they were at this time last year.