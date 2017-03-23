News / Calgary

Stampede chuckwagon auction proceeds up slightly

World Champion chuckwagon driver Kelly Sutherland reacts after he was auctioned off during the annual Calgary Stampede Canvas Auction where businesses bid on sponsoring a chuckwagon driver for the upcoming Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Thursday, March 23, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

CALGARY — It came right down to the wire but the annual Calgary Stampede chuckwagon canvas auction just edged out the total raised a year ago.

Bidders pledged $2.42 million to win the right to advertise on canvas tarps on the 36 chuckwagons that will compete in 10 days of racing in July.

Last year's auction raised just under $2.3 million, the worst showing since 2010, when it brought in $1.97 million.

The top bid of $110,000 bought rights on the wagon driven by 12-time champion Kelly Sutherland, the sentimental favourite because he is retiring after this year's event.

The auction, considered a bellwether for Alberta's oilpatch optimism, takes place as crude prices have been lingering below the US$50 per barrel mark, though nearly US$10 above what they were at this time last year.

The record year was 2012, when bidders pledged just over $4 million or an average of $112,000 for each rig.

