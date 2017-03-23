Official lineup announced for Calgary Underground Film Festival

The actors of Blood Mountain would sure appreciate if you saw their film at the Calgary Underground Film Festival next month – especially considering they were banned from having any contact with the outside world while filming it.

“We were a little mean to them,” laughed producer Steven Kloppenburg. “They had to live outdoors and to experience what they were going through on a whole other level. So we separated them from their families – they weren’t allowed to contact their significant others, to get them more emotionally involved.”

The found-footage thriller was shot entirely in and around Calgary, and is one of two local films announced for this year’s CUFF. The other one is Chris Scheuerman’s Lost Solace.

“We’re always looking for some unique genre films from the local film – and genre in local films is becoming more and more popular,” said festival director Brenda Lieberman.

She announced 28 feature films that will be screening at this year’s festival, plus a slew of special guests.

Actress Aubrey Plaza will be in attendance for the screening of The Little Hours, Bruce McDonald will be on on-hand for Pontypool and actor Michael Ironside with appear for the showing of The Space Between.

This year also marks the 15th anniversary of Fubar, which was filmed in Calgary and has become a cult hit. For the special screen, director Mike Dowse and actor Dave Lawrence will host the special screening.