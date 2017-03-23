Rodica Radita files appeal of first-degree murder conviction in son’s death

The mother of a 15-year-old Calgary boy who died as a result of starvation and neglect of his Type 1 diabetes has filed an appeal of her first-degree-murder conviction.

Rodica Radita said Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Karen Horner showed bias when ruling against herself and her husband, Emil, back in February in the death of 15-year-old Alex, who weighed 37 pounds at the time of his death.

When delivering her verdict, Horner said Rodica and Emil were in gross denial of their son’s disease.

“Children in Canada rarely die from diabetes, but proper treatment requires due diligence,” said Horner, immediately sentencing the Raditas to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Filed at the Alberta Court of Appeal on March 22, Rodica said she was not guilty of murdering her son, and that the judge finding her guilty “shows that she did not look at all of the evidence and that she did not understand how to properly apply the law.”

Further, Rodica said that because Horner cried during her case during both the closing argument and while reading her decision, demonstrates that she was bias.

“Saying that my arguments were ‘non-sensical’ when they were based on the actual evidence further shows her bias and inability to decide my case on the facts rather than on emotion,” she wrote.

Alberta’s chief medical examiner testified at the couple’s trial that an autopsy showed the teen was severely underweight, covered in ulcers and nearly toothless. There were several signs that the boy has been subjected to neglect and starvation.