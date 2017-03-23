Rumble named Canada's head coach for upcoming under-18 world hockey championship
CALGARY — Darren Rumble has been named Canada's head coach for the 2017 IIHF under-18 men's world hockey championship next month in Slovakia.
Rumble was an assistant coach for Canada at the under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup in 2015 and 2016.
Canada's coaching staff will be rounded out by assistants Steve Hamilton and Stephane Julien.
Rumble's head-coaching experience includes two seasons with the American Hockey League's Norfolk Admirals and four seasons with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Moncton Wildcats.
His playing career included 193 NHL games with Ottawa, Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Tampa Bay, as well as stints in the AHL and IHL.
