Rumble named Canada's head coach for upcoming under-18 world hockey championship

CALGARY — Darren Rumble has been named Canada's head coach for the 2017 IIHF under-18 men's world hockey championship next month in Slovakia.

Rumble was an assistant coach for Canada at the under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup in 2015 and 2016.

Canada's coaching staff will be rounded out by assistants Steve Hamilton and Stephane Julien.

Rumble's head-coaching experience includes two seasons with the American Hockey League's Norfolk Admirals and four seasons with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Moncton Wildcats.