Sex-hypnotist to debut depraved comic at Calgary Comic Expo

Sex hypnotist Tony Lee is tuning into to his villainous temptations in Hypno Twist – a new comic debuting at Calgary Comic Expo 2017.

Lee, who grew up in Calgary, has spent the last few decades entertaining crowds by hypnotising them to perform lewd acts on each other on stage.

Hypno Twist still has Lee using his masterful powers of hypnotism – but for more nefarious purposes.

He’s partnered up with Spenny, from Kenny vs. Spenny, to write the comic, with Marvel illustrator Tony Gray working the pencils.

The plot basically has Lee struggling to support a drug habit, so he hypnotises a character based on Spenny – who’s presented as an ordinary, but highly suggestible guy – into committing crimes to raise money. That includes robbing stores, old ladies – and even sperm banks.

“It’s a way more demented me. Stuff you could never do in real life,” Lee laughed.

Complications naturally arise because Spenny snaps out of his hypnotism whenever he feels pain – which creates a strange effect where Spenny actually gets to control Lee for eight hours. Naturally, he makes him do good things.

The story comes to a head when Lee’s character realizes Spenny’s girlfriend is his ex – and he wants her back.

“My mind's pretty twisted in normal circumstances, so writing it was super fun,” Lee said. “We sat down, have a couple of beers, and the more hammered we get, we go, ‘wouldn’t it be funny if we could do this?’ That turns into a storyboard, and it goes from element to another.”

The two sides of Lee – the bad guy, and the good guy (controlled by Spenny) are individually called Mr. Demon and Mr. Angel.

Lee plans to release the first issue of the comic at the upcoming Calgary Comic Expo, where he’ll be on the show floor as his Mr. Angel persona hypnotising kids in a friendly way, like making them Hulk out or believe they’re Thor who can’t pick up his hammer.

After the show, he’ll be performing at the Laugh Shop as Mr. Demon for a more adult-oriented show.