University of Calgary gets 500 student spaces with government contribution

It’s fun to build shiny new infrastructure, but the Government of Alberta has taken a clear stance to fix up that rank drywall and remodel in their latest budget.

The University of Calgary and University of Alberta were the big winners this budget with cash for both to upgrade and revamp older buildings on campus.

In Calgary, Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt visited the U of C campus to announce the $270 million in funding for final designs and redevelopment of the MacKimmie Complex – of which several floors have sat vacant for years because they’re not up to code.

The minister tells Metro this is a priority for the government, getting schools to utilize what they already have on campus by keeping up with deferred maintenance costs.

Which is why the government also invested $676 million dollars in the Capital Plan for “capital maintenance and renewal” of post-secondary institutions.

“The first step is increasing the budget from the government that’s available,” said Schmidt. “We’ll look at ways going forward to get other sources of money.”

He said it’s primarily the government’s responsibility to help post-secondary take care of their infrastructure.

Schmidt noted the advanced education department constantly works with the post-secondary institutions to get a picture of what their infrastructure needs are, evaluate the state of infrastructure and prioritize where dollars will be best used.

“We know that student spaces in Calgary in particular are in high demand,” said Schmidt. “This was high up on that list.”

The MacKimmie project will free up 500 more student spaces at the U of C that the school and government realize are needed.

To a crowd on Thursday, the institution’s president Elizabeth Cannon joked that Schmidt only comes to campus with good news.

For the school, Cannon said the investment is “truly transformational.”