Alberta Government eyes Ontario, New Brunswick models of 'free tuition' during review
Looking at other jurisdictions with interest, the Ministry of Advanced Education is looking at ways to make tuition more affordable
Making tuition affordable for those who can least afford it – that’s one of the main priorities going into the Alberta Government’s tuition review.
As part of the tuition review, Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt said they are looking with some interest at models in Ontario and British Columbia – namely their famous “free tuition” models.
“We don’t want any kid with ambition and good grades to not be able to go to university or college because they can’t afford it,” said Schmidt. He noted they are looking at other models in other jurisdictions, but highlighted these particular approaches.
In Ontario, families who make less than $50,000 a year can send their kids to post-secondary institutions with the “average price of tuition” given to them for free through their provincial grant program.
According to the Ontario government, that means provincially more than 150,000 students are eligible for the “free” tuition.
A similar model was adopted in New Brunswick for families with an annual salary of $60,000 or less.
Dexter Bruneau, the Council of Alberta University Students (CAUS) chair said it’s encouraging to see the government considering such a model.
He said implementing some of what the models in Ontario and New Brunswick are doing would be a good step in addressing the needs of students.
“By and large what they’re trying to do in Ontario and New Brunswick is to make it almost zero cost for students to go, and we’re looking at those models,” said Schmidt.
