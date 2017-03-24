They're back: Banff National Park dubs bear sighting as their first this season

Pics or it didn't happen.

On Wednesday, Banff National Park snapped a picture of a grizzly bear near Castle Junction along the Bow Valley Parkway.

No, it wasn't a bear selfie, the Conservation officer behind the zoom lens was at a safe distance.

It's a late-start to bear season as the park's first sighting last year was on March 5. But now that they're up Banff National Park is warning visitors.