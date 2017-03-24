News / Calgary

They're back: Banff National Park dubs bear sighting as their first this season

A late start for bears, the park is warning visitors to leash dogs and be aware of surroundings

Spring has sprung in Banff National Park as evidenced by a very awake bear no longer slumbering. Photo snapped by Brian Spreadbury

Courtesy/ Banff National Park



Pics or it didn't happen. 

On Wednesday, Banff National Park snapped a picture of a grizzly bear near Castle Junction along the Bow Valley Parkway.

No, it wasn't a bear selfie, the Conservation officer behind the zoom lens was at a safe distance.

It's a late-start to bear season as the park's first sighting last year was on March 5. But now that they're up Banff National Park is warning visitors. 

Check your bear spray, be sure you know how to use it and keep your dog on a leash. 

