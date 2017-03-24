ACAD students create exhibit to get Calgarians talking about mental health

Art often provokes uncomfortable conversations, so it’s no surprise there were some heavy moments in preparation for an upcoming exhibition in Calgary that explores themes of recovery and healing.

The three month, bi-annual Hear/d Residency program at the Alberta College of Art and Design (ACAD) aims to create meaningful discussion about mental health and student well-being on post-secondary campuses.

The program wraps up with a three week exhibition curated by two student mentors, who also facilitate the residency.

“This year has been kind of intense, it’s probably been some of the heaviest conversations I’ve had in my post-secondary experience,” said Ryan Danny Owen, a fourth-year drawing major at ACAD and one of this year’s mentors.

He said it’s been empowering to see people opening doors within themselves that were previously closed.

“We’re finding people are much more comfortable talking about things they haven’t felt particularly comfortable talking about before the residency,” he said.

Haley Craw, a fourth-year drawing major at ACAD and this year’s second mentor, said her experience as a resident helped her approach her own work with more vulnerability.

“When you’re really genuine to yourself and open up, you can be really amazed at how positively people will respond,” Craw said.

“It’s been really good to go from being an artist to also facilitating discussions around other people’s work, and focusing more on how I can have a dialogue with others,” she added.

Fair warning: the artist statements, displayed beside each piece, will be a direct window into the creator’s headspace, according to Craw.

“I think a lot of people will find themselves in those statements and in the work,” she said.

“Hopefully it will get them to question their own health and wellness and the programs in their colleges, or wherever they’re from.”

Owen said while the show itself is “amazing,” the conversations and reflection inspired by experiencing it are the most important part.

“There’s a notion that (healing) is an end goal, but we wanted to focus on the idea that it’s not over – it’s something that constantly starts again and moves forward,” he said.