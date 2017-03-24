Calgary engineers master the art of the can for the food bank

Using tuna cans and spaghetti sauce as weapons, a couple of Stromtroopers took on a firefighter at Southcentre Mall on Thursday.

Calgary’s 12th annual Canstruction event saw eight teams of engineers, designers and architects competing against each other to build structures out of canned food that will be donated to the Calgary Food Bank.

With the theme of “superheroes versus super villains,” the year’s competition will see more than 40,000 donated cans turned into comic book icons.

“It’s wonderful,” said event coordinator Morissa Villeneuve. “Post-holiday season, after everyone’s had charity at top of mind, it really bridges the gap and helps us through our slower donation months.”

Calgary’s local chapter of Canstruction is a part of a global anti-hunger project which is now held in more than 50 cities across North America. The winning team of this year’s event is entered into the international competition vying for the big win.

With the competition at top-of-mind, Villeneuve added that the food bank gets a spike in protein-based donations, with canned tuna bringing in the most variety of colour for the perfectionists.

Urban Systems, an engineering consulting firm, saved up $10,000 for their structure – a Stormtrooper from one side, and Yoda from the other.

Jennifer Stewart, team leader for Urban Systems, said the company is always trying to help with the food bank, and that it was their fifth year in the competition.

“Having it in the centre court of Southcentre really brings awareness to the food bank’s situation,” she continued. “If we can get more events like this throughout the year, I think it’ll keep the food bank’s shelves stocked year round.”