Federal justice minister announces four appointments to Court of Queen's Bench

CALGARY — Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has announced four new appointments to the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench.

They include Justice Willie deWit, a criminal defence lawyer in Calgary who was an Olympic and professional boxer before his legal career.

Justice Marilyn Slawinsky worked with Alberta Justice and the Calgary Police Commission before she was appointed as provincial court judge in 2015.

Another appointee, Justice Ritu Khullar, has been a managing partner of Chivers Carpenter Lawyers since 2009 and has represented the Women's Legal Education and Action Fund before the Supreme Court of Canada.

And Justice Michele Hollins is a former national president of the Canadian Bar Association and has been a partner at Dunphy Best Blacksom since 2004.