Alberta signs historic protocol agreement with Blackfoot Confederacy

The province has inked a protocol agreement with First Nations, this time with the Blackfoot Confederacy.

Chiefs from the Blood Tribe, also known as the Kainai First Nation, the Piikani Nation, and the Siksika Nation, joined Premier Rachel Notley on Friday to sign the Alberta–Blackfoot Confederacy Protocol Agreement, which lays out a formal process for the provincial government and the confederacy to collaborate. Each nation in the confederacy has about 25,000 members.

At the signing ceremony, the premier said she will be meeting annually with the chiefs to discuss progress on areas such as economic development, the environment and implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). They will also collaborate to find ways of addressing cultural, social, political and legal issues.

A $375,000 grant will be provided by the provincial government to support the agreement’s implementation.

Chief Joe Weasel Child from Siksika Nation said he is looking forward to developing and diversifying the economy for the benefit of both the Blackfoot and Albertans.

“When Treaty 7 was entered into, it allowed for the completion of the Canadian Pacific Railway which linked Canada from coast to coast and enabled confederation – therefore Treaty 7 belongs to all Albertans,” said Weasel Child.

The agreement, which will remain in place indefinitely, is the second to be signed by the province and First Nations – the Alberta–Treaty 8 First Nations Protocol Agreement was signed last spring.

“It is worth noting this is the first protocol agreement between the Government of Alberta and First Nations outside the Treaty areas in the Province of Alberta,” said Piikani Nation Chief Stanley Grier.