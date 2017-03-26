Calgary woman gears up to be fastest woman in Canada

Calgary’s Kelly Fedorowich has a need for speed.

By the end of this year, Fedorowich hopes not only to be the first licensed female competitive top fuel drag racer, but she’s also going to become the fastest woman in Canada.

And fast is an understatement.

Fedorowich will be driving a suped up dragster that’s fuelled by nitromethane – or ‘rocket fuel’ as Fedorowich calls it.

The dragsters can hit top speeds of 530 km/h or more in fewer than four seconds – and just sitting in the vehicle as it clocks that top speed will make her the fastest woman in Canada.

It’ll be a slow burn to get there. The fuel is expensive, so they’ll be teasing out higher speeds throughout the season. The dragster, stored in their garage, is revved and ready to go though.

Fedorowich got into racing through her husband, David, who had been driving in the fast lane since 18.

“Dave came into the relationship with the race car, but my relationship with that car was love at first sight,” she laughed.

Fedorowich, David, and their infant son, Nikolas, toured across the U.S. throughout the early ‘90s, competing in the Top Alcohol Drag Racing circuit.

The family relocated to Calgary in 1994, putting their careers on hold to raise their son.

The itch to get back on the track grew and in 2011, Fedorowich, David and their now-grown son decided it was time to go all-in on a new venture together – Dark Side Racing.

As of 2017, Dark Side is the only top fuel racing team in Western Canada, and one of only two teams left in Canada.

Fedorowich began her top fuel training in 2016 and took a Zen-like approach to learning to pilot the vehicle, which can hit a G-force rate of seven while running a quarter mile.

“This is a real mental game,” she said. “Getting into the cockpit, it takes a lot of mental preparedness because you’re putting yourself into a very chaotic situation.”