Calgary police looking for information to locate missing man

The Calgary police are hoping the public can help find a local man who has been missing since March 19.

George McGarry was last seen at around 9:40 a.m. last Sunday, as he exited a taxi at North Hill Centre, located on 14 Avenue NW near Lion's Park LRT station, according to CPS.

The 72-year-old was wearing a Calgary Flames hat, a Calgary Flames sweater and black pants at the time. He has greyish-brown hair and a moustache according to CPS.

He also uses a wheelchair with a Foothills Hospital (FHMC) label on it and has limited mobility with his arms.

McGarry is described as 5’7” tall and approximately 130 pounds.