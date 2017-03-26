Calgary police looking for information to locate missing man
The 72-year-old, who uses a wheelchair, has been missing since March 19
The Calgary police are hoping the public can help find a local man who has been missing since March 19.
George McGarry was last seen at around 9:40 a.m. last Sunday, as he exited a taxi at North Hill Centre, located on 14 Avenue NW near Lion's Park LRT station, according to CPS.
The 72-year-old was wearing a Calgary Flames hat, a Calgary Flames sweater and black pants at the time. He has greyish-brown hair and a moustache according to CPS.
He also uses a wheelchair with a Foothills Hospital (FHMC) label on it and has limited mobility with his arms.
McGarry is described as 5’7” tall and approximately 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
