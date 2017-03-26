Fatal two vehicle collision closes Highway 9 near Oyen

Alberta Transportation has closed Highway 9 near Range Road 51 as Oyen RCMP investigate a fatal collision between an SUV and a semi-truck that landed both vehicles in opposite ditches.

According to an RCMP news release, traffic in the area will likely be re-routed for the next eight-10 hours.

A collision analyst has been called in to assist, but the preliminary investigation indicates a head-on collision occurred on Sunday between a west-bound SUV and an east-bound semi-truck, according to local RCMP.

The lone occupant of the smaller vehicle, an adult female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Currently blanketed by heavy fog, the RCMP reminded motorists in the area to drive with care.