Fatal two vehicle collision closes Highway 9 near Oyen
A woman is dead after her vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on Sunday
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Alberta Transportation has closed Highway 9 near Range Road 51 as Oyen RCMP investigate a fatal collision between an SUV and a semi-truck that landed both vehicles in opposite ditches.
According to an RCMP news release, traffic in the area will likely be re-routed for the next eight-10 hours.
A collision analyst has been called in to assist, but the preliminary investigation indicates a head-on collision occurred on Sunday between a west-bound SUV and an east-bound semi-truck, according to local RCMP.
The lone occupant of the smaller vehicle, an adult female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.
Currently blanketed by heavy fog, the RCMP reminded motorists in the area to drive with care.
No further details will be released until the woman’s family is notified, but RCMP said they will update the public when traffic is no longer being re-routed.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary