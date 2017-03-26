Missing Calgary man with dementia found safe

A Calgary man who suffers from dementia has been found safe, just one day after he wandered away from his home in Parkland.

George Cranston, 71, left his home in the city’s southeast at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

He was later reported missing, prompting a search and plea from Calgary police for information that could help locate the senior.

In a news release Sunday, CPS confirmed Cranston has been found and thanked the public for their assistance.

In an unrelated case, Calgary police are seeking information about another man, 72-year-old George McGarry, who was last seen on March 19.