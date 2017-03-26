More fashion in Calgary’s MakeFashion 2017

This year’s MakeFashion designers are emphasising the fashion aspect of their tech dresses.

In previous year’s dresses have been filled with dazzling arrays of lights and technology – and don’t worry, that’s not going anywhere – but some designers are focusing on tech dresses that don’t stand out as tech dresses.

Subtlety is the keyboard word here, with outfits that could be worn off of the runway, on a nice night on the town.

Leading the charge is veteran designer Matt Laprairie, who’s making three dresses for this year’s gala.

The first two are actually made from carbon fibre, a tough material that requires individual moulds of all the pieces, which are then put together (into a corset or other items) afterwards. The first is a white ice wedding dress, that – holy moly – has 900 diamonds encrusted into the carbon fibre. It uses fibre optic fabric, which looks like a normal dress in the light – but transforms into a sleek, shimmering dress thanks to embedded lights when the room is dark.

“If you were just to look at the dress, you would never ever know it was a tech dress,” said Laprairie. “It’s first and foremost a sharp design in the light.”

The other two dresses follow a similar design – looks first, with sleek elements of tech embedded into it. But tech is still very important – one of the dresses communicates with a crown to synchronize lighting between the two of them.

Erikka Moojelsky, a clothing designer who’s working with MakeFashion for the first time this year, is taking things a bit louder.

She’s putting together a dress inspired by Artemis, the Greek goddess.

“I wanted to do a really beautiful, Disney-type princess gown. But I wanted something different – but luckily I had a really good friend, Kitami, who’s a violinist,” she laughed. “Artemis was a hunter, and she hunted with a bow. So, the violin, the bow – it all pulls together.”

The dress, which has stars sewn into it, doesn’t immediately look like something with a lot of tech in it.

But when the violinist starts to play, the dress reacts to the sound, changing the lights based on the tempo of the music.

Moojelsky’s dress has been chosen to close out the show.

MakeFashion

Make Fashion is an annual gala showing off the latest in technology meets wearable design. Previous designers, like Matt Laprairie and Kenzie Housego have gone on to feature their designs on runways around the globe, in countries like France, Germany, Japan and China.

Launched in 2012, MakeFashion helps make introductions between designers and engineers to fuse the high-tech and high fashion.

In addition to local designers, the event also brings in fashion-forward creators from the U.S., China, India and more.