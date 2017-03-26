The Golden Penis – Calgary play explores male feminism

Feminism – it’s not just for women anymore.

Whether that’s a revelation or (hopefully) not, Calgarian Mark Ikeda is hoping to explore the male feminist’s outlook on contemporary masculinity through his new physical performance piece The Golden Penis.

Ikeda already has a number of artistic accolades under his belt: training at One Yellow Rabbit, serving as the artistic director of MoMo Dance Theatre and was being named the 2015 Enbridge Emerging Artist Award winner.

But this piece, which communicates its point through theatre, dance and spoken word, is about a more personal topic, which he feels deserves further exploration.

“I feel it’s in the collective consciousness a little bit already, of what it is to be a feminist, and a male ally,” Ikeda explained. “As I was trying to engage in that way, I realized I didn’t know what it is to be a strong male, never mind a female ally.”

Ikeda digs deep down the rabbit hole of a very broad topic, but he said he’s not afraid to dive deep into the dirty, gross parts of being a man.

He warns the conservative theatre goers might be taken aback – The Golden Penis is meant to be a provocative and evocative piece.

I mean, just look at the title.

“In dance, it’s been referred to by many of my peers. There’s less men in dance,” Ikeda explained. “When I go to audition for a role, and my female peers go to audition for a role and they want a male-female duet, the calibre of female training is so much higher than my own. It’s staggering. So that’s something that’s tossed around, in a bit of a jovial way, ‘oh, you’re in consideration because you have a golden penis.’”

Ikeda’s biggest fear is that the show, which goes into the power of my male physical form, may be misinterpreted as pro-male. He hopes that by going to some dark places, it will create a through-line to build a community and inspire others as a voice of male feminists.