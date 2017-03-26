Big changes for Calgary's Lunchbox theatre this year

Calgary theatregoers have a lot to look forward to from Lunchbox Theatre’s 2017-18 season with a new artistic producer at the helm.

This July, Samantha MacDonald will be taking over the role from Mark Bellamy, who announced his departure from the position in January.

MacDonald previously held the position of associate artistic producer at the theatre, as well as similar positions at Prince George’s North West Theatre and Western Canada Theatre in Kamloops.

“I'm very excited to see Lunchbox Theatre in the hands of someone who has made such a significant presence in the Calgary arts community in a very short period of time,” said the chair of the Lunchbox Theatre board of directors, Duval Lang, in a statement.

The theatre, which has also established itself as a notable contributor to the Calgary arts scene, announced a line-up of eclectic and engaging plays for the upcoming season, which debut this September.

Leading the season will Book Club II: The Next Chapter, about the special camaraderie between women, bonded together over their monthly meetings. The play is a sequel to Shari Wattling’s Book Club, from the 2015-16 season.

Flight Risk, which is inspired by the experiences of a Calgary veteran, tells the story of an elderly man on the cusp of his centennial year, who begrudgingly opens up about his past as a tail gunner during World War II.

David Sedaris’ experience as a Christmas elf in Macy’s Santa Claus display forms the basis of The Santaland Diaries, a one-man show about his worst job ever.