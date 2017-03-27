Airdrie Urgent Care soon offering 24/7 access

Airdrie residents will soon have access to round-the-clock urgent care, saving them from late night trips to nearby hospitals in Calgary and Didsbury.

At present, treatment of non-life-threatening emergencies at Airdrie Urgent Care is only available from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. until Monday, Apr. 3, when the new hours take effect.

Airdrie Mayor Peter Brown is thrilled with the decision from the provincial government and Alberta Health Services, saying it was “a long time coming.”

“Having 62,000 people not having access to a 24 hour service really was unreasonable.”

Last year, more than 30,500 patients were seen at the centre.

Dr. Elaine Desnoyers, medical director at Airdrie Urgent Care, said the new hours, combined with new treatment spaces, will cut down on wait times and improve the staff’s ability to treat patients efficiently.

While overall the public response has been positive, some Airdrie residents say it’s not enough.

Andrelynn Mitchell, a mother of two, said the services offered aren’t enough, as the Urgent Care Centre isn’t equipped to deal with major emergencies.